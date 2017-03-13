Next 25 Articles

President TrumpA s proposed cuts to the popular "Meals on Wheels" program have prompted dire warnings -- but they appear to ignore the fact that only a fraction of the programA s budget comes from the government. A glance at the programA s 2015 financial statement shows the program brought in just over $7.5 million in funding that year, mainly from corporate and foundation grants making up $5.15 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.