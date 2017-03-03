Napping alligator found under Florida family's car
Police in Florida helped remove an alligator that decided to settle in for a nap underneath a local family's car. The Martin County Sheriff's Office shared photos officers as they arrived in the neighborhood in Indiantown, northwest of West Palm Beach, to interrupt the the 4-foot gator's nap and attempt to remove the animal.
