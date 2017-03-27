Mind the gap: Flagler Bridge lane closure coming
The Flagler Memorial Bridge will have nightly lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, April 3, to Wednesday, April 5, with closures alternating between eastbound and westbound lanes. One lane will remain open during this time.
