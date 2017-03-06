Medicare fraud trial starting for West Palm doctor tied to Menendez probe

Many of the Medicare fraud charges against prominent Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen are complicated, but one is simple - federal prosecutors say he claimed reimbursement for treating both eyes of patients who have one prosthetic. Melgen is scheduled to go on trial Monday in West Palm Beach, facing 76 counts charging him with stealing up to $190 million from Medicare between 2004 and 2013.

