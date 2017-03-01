Medicare fraud trial set for doctor tied to Menendez probe
The Medicare fraud trial of a prominent Florida eye doctor tied to a New Jersey senator's alleged corruption is set to begin. Salomon Melgen's federal trial begins Monday in West Palm Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|11 hr
|Bounty Hunter
|3
|trump is upset obama did not do it
|Sat
|trump got nightmares
|1
|Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06)
|Sat
|TREASON WATCH
|4
|The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection...
|Sat
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|How one family highlights the complex issue of ...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|6
|Singer island and Ernest Hemingway by no sweat (May '16)
|Mar 1
|NO SWEAT
|4
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Feb 17
|Guest
|10
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC