Man accused of killing ex-roommate who stopped in to say bye
A 24-year-old man faces a first-degree murder charge after investigators say he stabbed his former roommate who had stopped by his Florida home to say goodbye. An arrest report says 21-year-old Brooke Preston stopped by Randy Herman Jr.'s house near West Palm Beach Saturday morning before leaving for Pennsylvania, where she grew up.
