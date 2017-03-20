Mail-in ballots for new Gardens election now available
The race for the Group 5 seat is down to a two-person runoff between Rachelle Litt and Joe Russo, Jr. The new election for the three-year term is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 28. Mark Marciano and Matthew Lane were elected to the Group 1 and Group 3 seats, respectively, in the election last week. Three seats were open because of term limits that prevented three sitting Council members from seeking re-election.
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|4 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|7
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Mar 18
|FL native
|33
|Veterans fight West Palm Beach VA hospital over...
|Mar 17
|JohnD
|1
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 16
|JULIO
|36
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Mar 13
|Industrial Disease
|12
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Mar 12
|Visitor 67
|425
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Mar 12
|GO FUND ME
|5
