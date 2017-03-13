Listen now: Incubus drops a a oeGlitterbomba on new track; reveals a oe8a track list
Incubus has premiered the grungy new track "Glitterbomb." The song appears on the band's forthcoming eighth studio album, the fittingly titled 8 , which will be released April 21. Along with the new song, Incubus has also shared the 8 track list.
