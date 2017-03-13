LATEST: West Palm couple accused of selling drugs in front of children
Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies arrested Ramiro Banda, 26, and Jeanette Cedeno, 25, on Thursday on charges that include child neglect, possession of marijuana and trafficking cocaine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Sat
|FL native
|33
|Veterans fight West Palm Beach VA hospital over...
|Fri
|JohnD
|1
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 16
|JULIO
|36
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Mar 13
|Industrial Disease
|12
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Mar 12
|Visitor 67
|425
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Mar 12
|GO FUND ME
|5
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert Divorce? (May '15)
|Mar 11
|Tolbert s Victim
|54
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC