Labrador retrievers rank as the most popular breed in the US - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather For the 26th year in a row, Labrador retrievers are the most popular purebred dogs in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club. For the 26th consecutive year, Labrador retrievers are No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.