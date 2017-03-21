Labrador retrievers rank as the most popular breed in the US
Labrador retrievers rank as the most popular breed in the US - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather For the 26th year in a row, Labrador retrievers are the most popular purebred dogs in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club. For the 26th consecutive year, Labrador retrievers are No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|26 min
|DR X
|29
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Mar 18
|FL native
|33
|Veterans fight West Palm Beach VA hospital over...
|Mar 17
|JohnD
|1
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 16
|JULIO
|36
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Mar 13
|Industrial Disease
|12
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Mar 12
|Visitor 67
|425
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Mar 12
|GO FUND ME
|5
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC