KXQQ/Las Vegas Names Natalia Hernandez As New Midday Personality
CBS Radio Rhythmic AC KXQQ announced today Natalia Hernandez has been named the new Midday host on Q100.5 airing weekdays from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM effective immediately. Prior to joining Q100.5, Natalia was on-air with Top 40 sister station KLUC .
