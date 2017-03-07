Just in: Incredible space images from GOES-16 lightning mapper
A revolutionary weather satellite launched in November is sending back its first images from new technology that can see lightning from orbit. The first of its kind instrument is the first lightning detector in geostationary orbit and will help forecasters identify severe weather more quickly.
