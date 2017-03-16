Judith Mitchell, Florida Children's Theatre to Receive 2017 Special Carbonell Awards

As the South Florida theater community prepares for the 41st annual Carbonell Awards, one of the most anticipated features of the April 3rd ceremony, the recipients of the prestigious George Abbott Award, and Ruth Foreman Award, have been announced. Each year, the Carbonell Awards sponsors the George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts, awarded to an individual who has contributed significantly to the artistic and cultural development of the region.

