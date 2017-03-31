Judge signs off on environmental permit for Brightline rail project
Brightline's second train set, dubbed BrightPink because of its color scheme, arrived in West Palm Beach on Monday evening. An administrative law judge has signed off on an environmental permit that All Aboard Florida's Brightline needs to build its passenger railroad between Miami and Orlando.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|JULIO
|28
|Local Attorney, Fears Judge Howard Coates Woul... (Sep '15)
|10 hr
|Deadly PBC
|15
|PBC school choice acceptance emails go out Friday
|19 hr
|SLLPT
|1
|Florida Mom Arrested After Making Up Story Abou...
|Mar 27
|JULIO
|1
|Woman from Pa. murdered in Florida; 'bloody' bo...
|Mar 27
|getitright
|2
|New Lake Worth community center for recovering ...
|Mar 26
|Mary M
|1
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|Mar 23
|fingers mcgurke
|50
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC