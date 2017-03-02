Judge considers whether to remove lawyer for Dalia Dippolito in murder-for-hire case
Dalia Dippolito talks with her attorney Brian Claypool on the first day of her murder-for-hire retrial Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Dalia Dippolito talks with her attorney Brian Claypool on the first day of her murder-for-hire retrial Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How one family highlights the complex issue of ...
|3 hr
|spytheweb
|6
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Mar 1
|Chief of Police
|1
|Singer island and Ernest Hemingway by no sweat (May '16)
|Mar 1
|NO SWEAT
|4
|Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06)
|Feb 27
|So They Pharted
|3
|Major Barca and Major Rogers of the Palm Beach ...
|Feb 26
|The Mayor
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Feb 23
|Justice4BadCats
|423
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|Feb 20
|Calvin
|23
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC