How a fence could derail a new Miami-Orlando train

Executives of the company building Brightline, a Miami-Orlando passenger train service, are deeply concerned about a bill wending its way through the Florida Legislature that contains rail-crossing requirements that could disrupt the project's West Palm Beach-to-Orlando segment. Michael Reininger, one of the firm's principal executives, has said the Miami-West Palm Beach leg was on track to start service late this summer, even though the West Palm Beach-Orlando stretch would no longer launch in 2018.

