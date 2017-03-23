How a fence could derail a new Miami-Orlando train
Executives of the company building Brightline, a Miami-Orlando passenger train service, are deeply concerned about a bill wending its way through the Florida Legislature that contains rail-crossing requirements that could disrupt the project's West Palm Beach-to-Orlando segment. Michael Reininger, one of the firm's principal executives, has said the Miami-West Palm Beach leg was on track to start service late this summer, even though the West Palm Beach-Orlando stretch would no longer launch in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman from Pa. murdered in Florida; 'bloody' bo...
|51 min
|getitright
|2
|New Lake Worth community center for recovering ...
|12 hr
|Mary M
|1
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|Mar 23
|fingers mcgurke
|52
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 23
|Cleveland Ohio
|37
|Palm Beach Gardens Police Corruption
|Mar 23
|Filth in Blue
|1
|The Palm Beach County Clerks 5th Column, and Th...
|Mar 22
|Palm Beach Pedi S...
|1
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Mar 22
|WPB Guy
|14
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC