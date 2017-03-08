Historicist: Ted Rogers, Communist?

After winding down the old year and welcoming 1954 in the Bahamas, William Boultbee and Ted Rogers had a straightforward plan for heading home: fly from Nassau to West Palm Beach on January 2, pick up Boultbee's car in Fort Lauderdale, drive north. The plane carrying the pair, who had been friends since childhood, arrived in Florida at 7 p.m. As they were processed through immigration, Rogers told the official he was a University of Toronto student.

