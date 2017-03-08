Historicist: Ted Rogers, Communist?
After winding down the old year and welcoming 1954 in the Bahamas, William Boultbee and Ted Rogers had a straightforward plan for heading home: fly from Nassau to West Palm Beach on January 2, pick up Boultbee's car in Fort Lauderdale, drive north. The plane carrying the pair, who had been friends since childhood, arrived in Florida at 7 p.m. As they were processed through immigration, Rogers told the official he was a University of Toronto student.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Torontoist.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|Visitor 67
|425
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|14 hr
|GO FUND ME
|5
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert Divorce? (May '15)
|Sat
|Tolbert s Victim
|54
|trump is upset obama did not do it
|Mar 9
|Mark-Acreage
|2
|Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06)
|Mar 6
|Charlie
|5
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|24
|The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection...
|Mar 4
|USS LIBERTY
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC