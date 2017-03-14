Help re-imagine downtown West Palm Beach

Help re-imagine downtown West Palm Beach

Yesterday Read more: Palm Beach Post

Finalists in a competition to re-imagine West Palm's downtown and waterfront have their proposals on display through March 30, in an exhibit outside City Hall on Clematis Street. The city's Community Redevelopment Agency is requesting public feedback on the final design concepts for the Shore to Core waterfront design and research competition in partnership with the Van Alen Institute , a non-profit organizer of competitions The public can view the proposals and text comments about each design to the number provided at the exhibit.

