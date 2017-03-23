Head of firm that developed Taconic Hotel indicted in Florida

The president of the firm that developed the Taconic Hotel in Manchester Village has been indicted on federal bank fraud charges involving incidents allegedly occurring in Florida from 2006-09. George Heaton, 73, of West Palm Beach, Fla., whose Heaton Companies developed the 87-room Manchester hotel, was one of three people indicted in late February by a federal grand jury, according to an announcement by federal prosecutors and investigators.

