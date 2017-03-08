He used employment by the U.S. Postal Service for an unemployment scam
A West Palm Beach mail carrier was convicted in federal court of seven charges connected to a $90,000 unemployment fraud scheme. Yvenel Clotaire will be sentenced May 19 after being found guilty Friday of access device fraud, conspiring to commit access device fraud and five counts of aggravated identity theft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|7 hr
|Visitor 67
|425
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|15 hr
|GO FUND ME
|5
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert Divorce? (May '15)
|Sat
|Tolbert s Victim
|54
|trump is upset obama did not do it
|Mar 9
|Mark-Acreage
|2
|Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06)
|Mar 6
|Charlie
|5
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|24
|The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection...
|Mar 4
|USS LIBERTY
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC