Gun violence claims life of 29-year-old man
As a community activist, Ricky Aiken has unfortunately seen violence tear his community apart, but Tuesday was especially painful. Police said Andre Upperman, 29, was shot and killed in West Palm Beach Tuesday afternoon.
