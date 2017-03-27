Gun violence claims life of 29-year-o...

Gun violence claims life of 29-year-old man

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

As a community activist, Ricky Aiken has unfortunately seen violence tear his community apart, but Tuesday was especially painful. Police said Andre Upperman, 29, was shot and killed in West Palm Beach Tuesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Attorney, Fears Judge Howard Coates Woul... (Sep '15) Mon dogandie 14
News Florida Mom Arrested After Making Up Story Abou... Mon JULIO 1
News Woman from Pa. murdered in Florida; 'bloody' bo... Mon getitright 2
News New Lake Worth community center for recovering ... Sun Mary M 1
News Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ... Mar 23 fingers mcgurke 52
News Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07) Mar 23 Cleveland Ohio 37
Palm Beach Gardens Police Corruption Mar 23 Filth in Blue 1
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. China
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,716 • Total comments across all topics: 279,897,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC