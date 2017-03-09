Gina Anderson Charged With DUI In Boc...

Gina Anderson Charged With DUI In Boca Raton

13 hrs ago Read more: Boca News Now

We don't know why the song "Send In The Clowns" is playing in our head as we read the arrest report, but we do know that Gina Anderson of West Palm Beach is facing a DUI charge following her arrest by Boca Raton Police. Police arrested Anderson early Thursday morning and booked her into the Palm Beach County Jail.

