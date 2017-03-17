Gardens church to make 485,000 meals for Middle East refugees
Christ Fellowship is organizing another massive undertaking, this time to provide 485,000 meals for refugees from the Middle East. Courtesy photo A Palm Beach Gardens-based megachurch is asking its attendees to roll up their sleeves before or after the service Sunday to make meals for Middle Eastern refugees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|3 hr
|FL native
|33
|Veterans fight West Palm Beach VA hospital over...
|Fri
|JohnD
|1
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Thu
|JULIO
|36
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Mar 13
|Industrial Disease
|12
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Mar 12
|Visitor 67
|425
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Mar 12
|GO FUND ME
|5
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert Divorce? (May '15)
|Mar 11
|Tolbert s Victim
|54
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC