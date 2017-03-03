Football recruiting: Oregon Ducks offer Oxbridge's C.J. Smith;...
Dwyer's Cameron Jonas received an offer from the Arkansas Razorbacks, and Oxbridge Academy's C.J. Smith picked up an offer from the Oregon Ducks. Both players announced the offers on their Twitter accounts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How one family highlights the complex issue of ...
|6 hr
|spytheweb
|6
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Mar 1
|Chief of Police
|1
|Singer island and Ernest Hemingway by no sweat (May '16)
|Mar 1
|NO SWEAT
|4
|Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06)
|Feb 27
|So They Pharted
|3
|Major Barca and Major Rogers of the Palm Beach ...
|Feb 26
|The Mayor
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Feb 23
|Justice4BadCats
|423
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|Feb 20
|Calvin
|23
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC