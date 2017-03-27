Fmr. Gardens teacher wanted by FBI on child porn

The FBI said Wednesday they are searching for a former Palm Beach Gardens middle school teacher on child pornography charges. The suspect, Corey Dejuan Perry, 33, of West Palm Beach was last seen in the area on March 24 around 2 p.m. A federal arrest warrant for Production of Child Pornography, Receipt of Child Pornography and Enticement was issued for Perry on Tuesday.

