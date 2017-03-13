Florida may be a retirement mecca, bu...

Florida may be a retirement mecca, but it doesna t rank high in how it helps people age

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Florida, long considered a retirement haven, may not be the golden-years paradise many think it is. In fact, if you want to age successfully, a just-released report suggests you move north and west.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07) 1 hr JULIO 36
News Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11) Mon Industrial Disease 12
News Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08) Mar 12 Visitor 67 425
Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia Mar 12 GO FUND ME 5
Dr. Kristin Tolbert Divorce? (May '15) Mar 11 Tolbert s Victim 54
trump is upset obama did not do it Mar 9 Mark-Acreage 2
News Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06) Mar 6 Charlie 5
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,697 • Total comments across all topics: 279,595,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC