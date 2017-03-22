Fla. cities among highest for populat...

Fla. cities among highest for population growth

Three metro areas in Florida were among the nation's 10 biggest gainers in population last year, and another three Florida metro areas were in the top 10 for growth rates. Figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday show that the Tampa area had the nation's fifth highest population gain from July 2015 to July 2016, adding more than 58,000 residents.

