Family sues PBSO in 2013 shooting death of 22-year-old WPB man

The family of a 22-year-old West Palm Beach man, who was fatally shot in April 2013 by a Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy, is suing the agency and the officer, claiming they violated his civil rights. In the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Friday, the family of Craig Demps claims Deputy Valran Verner had no reason to shoot the young man, who was hiding in bushes near the West Palm Beach Marriott Hotel on Okeechobee Boulevard.

