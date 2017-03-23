Donald Trump takes 12th golf trip sin...

Donald Trump takes 12th golf trip since becoming President nine weeks ago

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Independent.ie

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive on Air Force One at the Palm Beach International airport as they prepare to spend part of the weekend with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe at Mar-a-Lago resort on February 10, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The two are scheduled to get in a game of golf as well as discuss trade issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Lake Worth community center for recovering ... 11 hr Mary M 1
News Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ... Mar 23 fingers mcgurke 52
News Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07) Mar 23 Cleveland Ohio 37
Palm Beach Gardens Police Corruption Mar 23 Filth in Blue 1
The Palm Beach County Clerks 5th Column, and Th... Mar 22 Palm Beach Pedi S... 1
News Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es... Mar 22 WPB Guy 14
grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08) Mar 18 FL native 33
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,817 • Total comments across all topics: 279,851,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC