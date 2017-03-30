Convicted 1988 killer of West Palm Beach cop tries to get off Death Row
Three decades after the murder of West Palm Beach police officer Brian Chappell, Noberto "Spiderman" Pietri failed in another attempt Thursday to get off Death Row. After rattling off how Pietri escaped prison, killed Chappell, and continued to commit violent crimes while on the lam,e Palm Beach County Circuit Judge John Kastrenakes said that "the court believes that that penalty was absolutely appropriate."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PBC school choice acceptance emails go out Friday
|8 hr
|SLLPT
|1
|Local Attorney, Fears Judge Howard Coates Woul... (Sep '15)
|Mar 27
|dogandie
|14
|Florida Mom Arrested After Making Up Story Abou...
|Mar 27
|JULIO
|1
|Woman from Pa. murdered in Florida; 'bloody' bo...
|Mar 27
|getitright
|2
|New Lake Worth community center for recovering ...
|Mar 26
|Mary M
|1
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|Mar 23
|fingers mcgurke
|50
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 23
|Cleveland Ohio
|37
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC