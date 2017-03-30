Convicted 1988 killer of West Palm Beach cop tries to get off Death Row

Three decades after the murder of West Palm Beach police officer Brian Chappell, Noberto "Spiderman" Pietri failed in another attempt Thursday to get off Death Row. After rattling off how Pietri escaped prison, killed Chappell, and continued to commit violent crimes while on the lam,e Palm Beach County Circuit Judge John Kastrenakes said that "the court believes that that penalty was absolutely appropriate."

