Clone call fraudster gets 75 months in prison in West Palm Beach

A federal court in West Palm Beach on Monday sentenced the owner and operator of a Florida telecommunications firm to more than six years in prison for what prosecutors called a "sophisticated global cellphone fraud scheme that involved compromising cellphone customers' accounts and 'cloning' their phones." Ramon Batista, 50, owner of Arymyx Inc., pleaded guilty to charges related to the scheme before U.S. District Judge Daniel T.K. Hurley, prosecutors said.

