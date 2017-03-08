China grants preliminary approval to 38 new Trump trademarks
In this file photo taken Oct. 6, 2014, a worker removes letters from a Trump logo in Atlantic City, N.J.China has granted preliminary approval for 38 new Trump trademarks, fueling concerns about conflicts of interest and preferential treatment of the U.S. president. The marks pave the way for branded spas, golf clubs, hotels, and even private body guard and escort services in China _though it's not clear if those businesses will actually materialize.
