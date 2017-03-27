Check out these staycation steals for...

Check out these staycation steals for summer

Read more: Palm Beach Post

Spring break may be over, but local tourism leaders are promoting a handful of deals for Palm Beach County residents looking for summer staycation. Discover The Palm Beaches , Palm Beach County's official tourism marketing arm, has put together a list of deals for both locals and out-of-town residents.

West Palm Beach, FL

