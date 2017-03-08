Bizarre trial ends with guilty verdic...

Bizarre trial ends with guilty verdict for ex-military contractor who exploited underage girls

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Christopher Glenn, 36, pleaded not guilty to 10 federal sex offenses linked to underage girls between the ages of 13 and 16. Christopher Glenn, 36, pleaded not guilty to 10 federal sex offenses linked to underage girls between the ages of 13 and 16. There was practically nothing normal about the month-long South Florida trial of Christopher Glenn, which unfolded like a strange blend of daytime soap opera, The People's Court and The Bourne Conspiracy. But Glenn, a 36-year-old computer genius who spent most of his life working for the federal government, was not your average defendant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06) Mon Charlie 5
Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia Mar 5 Bounty Hunter 3
trump is upset obama did not do it Mar 4 trump got nightmares 1
News Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08) Mar 4 INDICT DUI GORKA 424
News Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida... Mar 4 yidfellas v USA 24
News The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection... Mar 4 USS LIBERTY 2
News How one family highlights the complex issue of ... Mar 4 spytheweb 6
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,572 • Total comments across all topics: 279,412,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC