Bizarre trial ends with guilty verdict for ex-military contractor who exploited underage girls

Christopher Glenn, 36, pleaded not guilty to 10 federal sex offenses linked to underage girls between the ages of 13 and 16. There was practically nothing normal about the month-long South Florida trial of Christopher Glenn, which unfolded like a strange blend of daytime soap opera, The People's Court and The Bourne Conspiracy. But Glenn, a 36-year-old computer genius who spent most of his life working for the federal government, was not your average defendant.

