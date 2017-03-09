Avossa sums up year's successes, chal...

Avossa sums up year's successes, challenges for community leaders

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

With jokes about school buses being on time firmly in the rearview, Superintendent Robert Avossa was free to boast at this year's State of the Schools address that 21 of the county's schools picked up their D or F grades to a C or better, the graduation rate hit an all-time high just above 82 percent and his team has made changes to the way they work with schools to continue improvements. Most daunting, at the state's last calculation only 52 percent of the district's third graders read on grade level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump is upset obama did not do it 8 hr Mark-Acreage 2
News Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06) Mar 6 Charlie 5
Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia Mar 5 Bounty Hunter 3
News The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection... Mar 4 USS LIBERTY 2
News How one family highlights the complex issue of ... Mar 4 spytheweb 6
Singer island and Ernest Hemingway by no sweat (May '16) Mar 1 NO SWEAT 4
News Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11) Feb 17 Guest 10
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,276 • Total comments across all topics: 279,445,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC