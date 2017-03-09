Avossa sums up year's successes, challenges for community leaders

With jokes about school buses being on time firmly in the rearview, Superintendent Robert Avossa was free to boast at this year's State of the Schools address that 21 of the county's schools picked up their D or F grades to a C or better, the graduation rate hit an all-time high just above 82 percent and his team has made changes to the way they work with schools to continue improvements. Most daunting, at the state's last calculation only 52 percent of the district's third graders read on grade level.

