APNewsBreak: For 1st time, Casey Anthony speaks about case
In this Feb. 13, 2017 photo, Casey Anthony poses for a portrait next to a photo of her daughter, Caylee, in her West Palm Beach, Fla., bedroom. In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, Anthony claims the last time she saw Caylee she "believed that she was alive and that she was going to be OK."
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06)
|19 hr
|Charlie
|5
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Sun
|Bounty Hunter
|3
|trump is upset obama did not do it
|Sat
|trump got nightmares
|1
|The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection...
|Mar 4
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|How one family highlights the complex issue of ...
|Mar 4
|spytheweb
|6
|Singer island and Ernest Hemingway by no sweat (May '16)
|Mar 1
|NO SWEAT
|4
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Feb 17
|Guest
|10
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC