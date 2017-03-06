APNewsBreak: For 1st time, Casey Anth...

APNewsBreak: For 1st time, Casey Anthony speaks about case

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this Feb. 13, 2017 photo, Casey Anthony poses for a portrait next to a photo of her daughter, Caylee, in her West Palm Beach, Fla., bedroom. In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, Anthony claims the last time she saw Caylee she "believed that she was alive and that she was going to be OK."

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06) 19 hr Charlie 5
Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia Sun Bounty Hunter 3
trump is upset obama did not do it Sat trump got nightmares 1
News The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection... Mar 4 USS LIBERTY 2
News How one family highlights the complex issue of ... Mar 4 spytheweb 6
Singer island and Ernest Hemingway by no sweat (May '16) Mar 1 NO SWEAT 4
News Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11) Feb 17 Guest 10
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at March 07 at 2:23AM EST

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,129 • Total comments across all topics: 279,377,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC