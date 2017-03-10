All Aboard The Florida Brightline
This year a new convenience will be coming to residents of Florida: the Brightline . Developed by All Aboard Florida , The Brightline is an express train service that will run through southeast Florida, providing intercity transportation for tourists and residents alike.
