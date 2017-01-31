Zig Serves Up "Breakfast With The Plug" EP

Hailing from West Palm Beach, Florida, aspiring rap sensation Zig Garcia, or simply Zig, has returned with a new EP titled Breakfast With The Plug , a six-track offering with production from frequent collaborator G. Bliz that he hopes will introduce him to a wider audience. "The goal with this EP is to show people that I am ready to be among the top acts in rap," Garcia tells HipHopDX.

