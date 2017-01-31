Zig Serves Up "Breakfast With The Plug" EP
Hailing from West Palm Beach, Florida, aspiring rap sensation Zig Garcia, or simply Zig, has returned with a new EP titled Breakfast With The Plug , a six-track offering with production from frequent collaborator G. Bliz that he hopes will introduce him to a wider audience. "The goal with this EP is to show people that I am ready to be among the top acts in rap," Garcia tells HipHopDX.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|Tue
|Mict
|4
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Polar Bear
|32
|Ex-officer accused in Corey Jones shooting seek...
|Sun
|Training OFC
|1
|North County Court Elderly Care
|Jan 27
|Here to Help
|1
|Palm Beach County Clerks Office
|Jan 27
|The Clerks Office
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 26
|Listen
|14
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Jan 26
|iguana man
|27
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC