Woman posing as doctor, sentenced after botched surgeries
A South Florida woman posing as a plastic surgeon has been sentenced to a year behind bars after authorities say she injured dozens of victims in botched procedures. A plastic surgeon first tipped off authorities in 2014 after allegedly seeing at least 40 scarred and disfigured women who had been operated on by unlicensed doctors at the Health and Beauty Cosmetic Surgery Office in West Palm Beach.
