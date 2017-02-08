When is Pizza Girls opening in Palm Beach Gardens?
North county residents were salivating over the news last year that Pizza Girls, which started in West Palm Beach, planned to open a second location in Palm Beach Gardens. The new spot in the Garden Square Shoppes at PGA Boulevard and Military Trail was originally slated to open in the fall.
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Protesters rally outside Trump Plaz...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|3
|Palm Beach Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Feb 4
|Musikologist
|8
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Leah
|29
|Congressman Norcross from N.J. criticizes Trump
|Feb 4
|Dirty Norcross
|1
|from the people of seattle
|Feb 3
|we trump busters
|1
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|Feb 3
|LezBeAlone
|5
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Jan 30
|Polar Bear
|32
