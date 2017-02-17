West Palm's top cop's first peace walk as Chief
West Palm Beach Police's top cop walked the streets in the Tamarind corridor for the first time as chief. Chief Sarah Mooney is no stranger to the peace in the streets walk, but now as the head of the police department she has plans to expand programs to help the youth in the north end of the city.
