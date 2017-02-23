Video shows cop berating man, calling him a 'little p - y'
A cop in Orlando who was caught on tape berating and seemingly taunting a man during a domestic disturbance call is now under investigation and off patrol duty, officials said. The four-minute video, posted last month on YouTube by Ryan Romasco, shows an aggravated Officer Jose Sanchez telling the man to get out of his truck and walk to a nearby hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Thu
|Justice4BadCats
|423
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|Feb 20
|Calvin
|23
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb 18
|USA Today
|1
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Feb 17
|Guest
|10
|Singer island and Ernest Hemingway by no sweat (May '16)
|Feb 17
|Nosweat
|3
|The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs et...
|Feb 15
|Chu Chu Rubusco
|45
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC