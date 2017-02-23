Video shows cop berating man, calling...

Video shows cop berating man, calling him a 'little p - y'

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

A cop in Orlando who was caught on tape berating and seemingly taunting a man during a domestic disturbance call is now under investigation and off patrol duty, officials said. The four-minute video, posted last month on YouTube by Ryan Romasco, shows an aggravated Officer Jose Sanchez telling the man to get out of his truck and walk to a nearby hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08) Thu Justice4BadCats 423
News Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida... Feb 20 Calvin 23
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb 18 USA Today 1
News Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11) Feb 17 Guest 10
Singer island and Ernest Hemingway by no sweat (May '16) Feb 17 Nosweat 3
News The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection... Feb 15 Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs et... Feb 15 Chu Chu Rubusco 45
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,886 • Total comments across all topics: 279,115,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC