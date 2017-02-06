Unusual warmth before cold front drops temps more than 10 degrees
South Florida will bask in April-like temperatures this week before a cold front moves through to knock the heat back to more of what's normal for February. Today's high is expected to reach 81 degrees in West Palm Beach, with Wednesday hitting a high of 85 degrees.
