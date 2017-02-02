Two West Palm streets to close for Norton gala this weekend
A pair of streets just east of the Norton Museum of Art will close this weekend as the museum hosts its annual Gala . According to the museum, Diana and Actaeon places will be closed from midnight Friday through noon Sunday.
