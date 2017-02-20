TV footage appears to show deliberate attack on North Korean
In Malaysia, three people, two of them women and believed to be agents of North Korea, have been arrested on suspicion of assassinating Kim Jong-nam on the orders of his younger brother, the pudgy, murderous leader of that rogue state. The China Press reported that the arrested man is a North Korean national, but Malaysian police have not confirmed it, according to Kyodo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|Sat
|Retribution
|19
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Sat
|USA Today
|1
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Feb 17
|Guest
|10
|Singer island and Ernest Hemingway by no sweat (May '16)
|Feb 17
|Nosweat
|3
|The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs et...
|Feb 15
|Chu Chu Rubusco
|45
|Flynn quit because he'd become 'lightning rod,'...
|Feb 14
|RUSSKI PUPPET
|6
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC