Trump's visits to Florida costing sheriff $1.5 million in OT
In this Nov. 27, 2016, file photo, Mar-a-Lago is seen from the media van window in Palm Beach, Fla. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department has racked up about $1.5 million in overtime costs while assisting the Secret Service since President Donald Trump was elected in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection...
|16 min
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs et...
|2 hr
|Chu Chu Rubusco
|46
|Flynn quit because he'd become 'lightning rod,'...
|17 hr
|RUSSKI PUPPET
|6
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Feb 12
|Craig
|71
|Florida church asks for prayers for Osama Bin L... (May '11)
|Feb 11
|Phart Holy
|23
|Trump says he might give travel ban a tweak or ...
|Feb 11
|Steve
|2
|Palm Beach Judges, Anti-First Amendment, UN-Plu... (May '16)
|Feb 9
|el chapo Gorka
|10
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC