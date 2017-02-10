Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs ethics debate
He has described the sprawling Mar-a-Lago property as the Winter White House and has spent two weekends there this month. But it's also become a magnet for anti-Trump protesters and the subject of an ethics debate over his invitation to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to join him this weekend - with Trump pledging to pay for the accommodations.
#1 2 hrs ago
What's wannabe dictator without a gated compound?
I wonder how much he's charging the Secret Service to stay there.
#2 1 hr ago
Since: Mar 09
10,963
The Left Coast
#3 1 hr ago
Post #2 is far more credible than post #1.
