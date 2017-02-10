Trump's Florida estate stirs protests...

Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs ethics debate

There are 3 comments on the The Progress story from 12 hrs ago, titled Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs ethics debate. In it, The Progress reports that:

He has described the sprawling Mar-a-Lago property as the Winter White House and has spent two weekends there this month. But it's also become a magnet for anti-Trump protesters and the subject of an ethics debate over his invitation to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to join him this weekend - with Trump pledging to pay for the accommodations.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 2 hrs ago
What's wannabe dictator without a gated compound?
I wonder how much he's charging the Secret Service to stay there.

Judged:

2

1

1

Lips9271

Matawan, NJ

#2 1 hr ago
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,963

The Left Coast

#3 1 hr ago
Post #2 is far more credible than post #1.
West Palm Beach, FL

