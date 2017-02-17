Trump steps up security aide search, ...

Trump steps up security aide search, focuses on health care

KOLD-TV Tucson

By CATHERINE LUCEY Associated Press WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - President Donald Trump on Sunday was stepping up his search for a national security adviser, with several interviews on tap, and focusing on health care in talks with his health and budget chiefs, while his team pushed back against depictions of a young administration in disarray.

