Trump friend Chris Ruddy of West Palm Beach criticizes Priebus
Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy , a West Palm Beach resident and Mar-a-Lago Club member who spent time with President Donald Trump over the weekend, told CNN on Sunday that Trump isn't being well-served by White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus . But Ruddy seemed to walk back the criticism later Sunday, tweeting that he had an "open mind" after being briefed by Priebus and adding that Trump son-in-law and confidant Jared Kushner told him Priebus is doing an "amazing job."
