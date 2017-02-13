Trump friend Chris Ruddy of West Palm...

Trump friend Chris Ruddy of West Palm Beach criticizes Priebus

9 hrs ago

Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy , a West Palm Beach resident and Mar-a-Lago Club member who spent time with President Donald Trump over the weekend, told CNN on Sunday that Trump isn't being well-served by White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus . But Ruddy seemed to walk back the criticism later Sunday, tweeting that he had an "open mind" after being briefed by Priebus and adding that Trump son-in-law and confidant Jared Kushner told him Priebus is doing an "amazing job."

