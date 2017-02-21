The push for a Black history museum i...

The push for a Black history museum in West Palm

Friday

For one West Palm Beach group celebrating Black History goes beyond one month. The African-American Research Library and Cultural Center of Palm Beach County is gaining momentum for plans to turn the old Roosevelt High School into a permanent museum and community center.

West Palm Beach Discussions

West Palm Beach, FL

